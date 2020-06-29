2773 Harlan Drive, Unit 1

Amenities
Spacious 5 bedrooms / 3 bath duplex unit, located in East Point, GA.
Walking distance from shopping areas, Wal-Mart and MARTA.
This unit is totally electric, with beautiful hardwood floors, tile, large master bedroom & bath.
Huge laundry room and beautifully remodeled galley style kitchen.
Contact us today!
Section 8 Welcome!!!
Lease Incentives
Move-In Special $250.00
With a successful lease signing at the requested rent amount, the new tenant will receive $250 to help with moving expenses.
Applicant Requirements:
* Apply today at www.rejuvenateamerica.managebuilding.com
* $50.00 Application Fee for everyone over the age of 18
* No evictions or judgments within the past 5 years
* $1,550/Security Deposit and $1,550/1st month's rent
* Must earn two and a half times monthly rent (excluding qualifying EPHA, DCA or VASH participants).
* Employment and Rental Verification will be conducted
Fully renovated duplex 2018. Be the first one to call this place home! DCA/VASH/East Point Housing Authority.