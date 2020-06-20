All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2595 Delowe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2595 Delowe Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

2595 Delowe Drive

2595 Delowe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2595 Delowe Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing Fully Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment with additional living room/office space that can be used as an additional bedroom plus dining room space with separate entrance in East Point. Less than 5 mins from MARTA and the airport. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, and other appliances will be placed in the home upon move-in day. Possibility to have some furniture included as well.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1095/month rent. $1095 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jennifer at 404-954-0180 to learn more.

Application Requirements:
600 + Credit Score
No Felonies, No Evictions
Monthly Income 2.5x rent

Open house is scheduled for 6/27 to view the property from 12-2pm. Send a message and let's discuss next steps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Delowe Drive have any available units?
2595 Delowe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2595 Delowe Drive have?
Some of 2595 Delowe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Delowe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Delowe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Delowe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 Delowe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2595 Delowe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2595 Delowe Drive does offer parking.
Does 2595 Delowe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2595 Delowe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Delowe Drive have a pool?
No, 2595 Delowe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Delowe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2595 Delowe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Delowe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2595 Delowe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Delowe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2595 Delowe Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College