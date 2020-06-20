2595 Delowe Drive

Amenities

Amazing Fully Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment with additional living room/office space that can be used as an additional bedroom plus dining room space with separate entrance in East Point. Less than 5 mins from MARTA and the airport. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, and other appliances will be placed in the home upon move-in day. Possibility to have some furniture included as well.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.



Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1095/month rent. $1095 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jennifer at 404-954-0180 to learn more.



Application Requirements:

600 + Credit Score

No Felonies, No Evictions

Monthly Income 2.5x rent



Open house is scheduled for 6/27 to view the property from 12-2pm. Send a message and let's discuss next steps.