2507 Judson Ave

LARGE & LUXURIOUS 3/2 Home Fore Rent-Hardwoods*Granite* East Point*



This large and charming three bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in East Point, Ga.has been recently completely renovated with responsible fireplace, new granite counter tops, travertine (natural stone) back splash, new stainless pull-out faucet, under-counter stainless steel sink, updated cabinets, new water heater, new HVAC, covered patio behind the car port. Hardwood floors and so much more.



Tenant Requirements

A valid photo ID for each applicant

A copy of the SS card

1. Paystubs, Tax Returns, Award Letters that show income is 3 times the rent amount

2. No prior evictions or landlord lawsuits

3. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks

4. Credit score of 550 or above

5. Application Fee is $55 per person for everyone over 18 who will be residing in the home.

6. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent.

7. First month rent required.

8. Pet Fee is $350 if approved.

9. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.



