East Point, GA
2507 Judson Ave
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

2507 Judson Ave

2507 Judson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Judson Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE & LUXURIOUS 3/2 Home Fore Rent-Hardwoods*Granite* East Point*

This large and charming three bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in East Point, Ga.has been recently completely renovated with responsible fireplace, new granite counter tops, travertine (natural stone) back splash, new stainless pull-out faucet, under-counter stainless steel sink, updated cabinets, new water heater, new HVAC, covered patio behind the car port. Hardwood floors and so much more.

Tenant Requirements
A valid photo ID for each applicant
A copy of the SS card
1. Paystubs, Tax Returns, Award Letters that show income is 3 times the rent amount
2. No prior evictions or landlord lawsuits
3. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks
4. Credit score of 550 or above
5. Application Fee is $55 per person for everyone over 18 who will be residing in the home.
6. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent.
7. First month rent required.
8. Pet Fee is $350 if approved.
9. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.

IN ALL OF OUR NEWLY AQUIRED HOMES

* Hardwood Floors Throughout
* Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen
* Updated Kitchen Cabinets
* Travertine Back Splashes
* Under-Mount Stainless Steel Sinks
* Stainless Pull-Out Faucet in Kitchen
* New Light Fixtures
* New Faucets in all Bathrooms
* New Toilets
* New HVAC systems
* New Water Heaters
* New Paint Inside and Outside
* Granite Counters in Master Bath
* Matching Appliances
* Wireless Security Systems

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Judson Ave have any available units?
2507 Judson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2507 Judson Ave have?
Some of 2507 Judson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Judson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Judson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Judson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Judson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Judson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Judson Ave offers parking.
Does 2507 Judson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Judson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Judson Ave have a pool?
No, 2507 Judson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Judson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2507 Judson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Judson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Judson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 Judson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2507 Judson Ave has units with air conditioning.
