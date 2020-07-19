All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2502 Sylvan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2502 Sylvan Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2502 Sylvan Road

2502 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2502 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Beautiful Spacious 5 BR 2 BA Home In Jefferson Estates. Hardwoods, Neutral Paint & Crown Molding Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen W/Old World Style Cabinets & Granite Countertops. Elegant Living/Dining Combo. Upstairs are 3 BR & Full BA.Full Finished Basement With 1 More BR And Full BA And Bonus Room or Extra 5th BR. Step out to Lovely Backyard With Space For Garden Plantings On Back Patio. A Great Location In East Point. Hurry This Home Will Not Last. This Home Is Not Available For Section 8.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Jefferson Estates;
Sq. Footage: 975;
Year Built: 1954;
Beds 5/ Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Parklane;
Middle School: Paul D West;
High School: Tri-Cities;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1954

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1315
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Sylvan Road have any available units?
2502 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2502 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2502 Sylvan Road offer parking?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Sylvan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Sylvan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College