2502 Sylvan Road

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Beautiful Spacious 5 BR 2 BA Home In Jefferson Estates. Hardwoods, Neutral Paint & Crown Molding Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen W/Old World Style Cabinets & Granite Countertops. Elegant Living/Dining Combo. Upstairs are 3 BR & Full BA.Full Finished Basement With 1 More BR And Full BA And Bonus Room or Extra 5th BR. Step out to Lovely Backyard With Space For Garden Plantings On Back Patio. A Great Location In East Point. Hurry This Home Will Not Last. This Home Is Not Available For Section 8.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Jefferson Estates;

Year Built: 1954;

Beds 5/ Baths: 2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Parklane;

Middle School: Paul D West;

High School: Tri-Cities;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1315

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.