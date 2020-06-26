2489 Greenwood Circle

Amenities

Extremely well maintained spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in East Point - Extremely well maintained spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in the Conley Hills Annex subdivision in East Point. Home features hardwood floors, separate dining room and family room and full finished basement. This 1,770 sq ft house with an additional 1,250 sq ft in the finished basement sits on a 0.37 acre lot. Nearby schools include Paul D. West Middle School, Osby Christian Academy and Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Delowe Grocery, Wayfield and Kroger. The closest coffee shop is Cakes & Treats Of Atlanta Inc.. Nearby restaurants include Freddie Mae Film5, Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits-East Point and I Love Wings. 2489 Greenwood Cir is near Harris Park and Harris Park.



Rent is $1,395.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,395.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income.



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



