All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2489 Greenwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2489 Greenwood Circle
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

2489 Greenwood Circle

2489 Greenwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2489 Greenwood Circle, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Extremely well maintained spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in East Point - Extremely well maintained spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in the Conley Hills Annex subdivision in East Point. Home features hardwood floors, separate dining room and family room and full finished basement. This 1,770 sq ft house with an additional 1,250 sq ft in the finished basement sits on a 0.37 acre lot. Nearby schools include Paul D. West Middle School, Osby Christian Academy and Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Delowe Grocery, Wayfield and Kroger. The closest coffee shop is Cakes & Treats Of Atlanta Inc.. Nearby restaurants include Freddie Mae Film5, Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits-East Point and I Love Wings. 2489 Greenwood Cir is near Harris Park and Harris Park.

Rent is $1,395.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,395.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income.

This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE4968761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Greenwood Circle have any available units?
2489 Greenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2489 Greenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Greenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Greenwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2489 Greenwood Circle offer parking?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2489 Greenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Greenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2489 Greenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Greenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 Greenwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2489 Greenwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College