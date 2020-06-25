2467 Calvin Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now. Lovely East Point Home with updated kitchen features ceramic tile floor and all black appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, solid surface counter tops, and electric stove. This home features high ceilings throughout, hardwood floors in several main rooms and a large brick decorative fireplace in the dining room. The light and bright living room features beautiful hardwood floors, ceiling fans, entry closet, and a large picture window. Two bedrooms are located on one side of the home while the additional 3rd bedroom is just off the living room which would also be perfect for a home office or playroom. The retro style bathroom features black/white ceramic tile surround in the shower/tub combo area and matching flooring. The large backyard is partially fenced. Pets are allowed with $300 half refundable pet deposit/half non refundable pet fee. Weight limit of 25 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Section 8 welcome.