Last updated June 9 2019 at 7:44 AM

2467 Calvin Ave

2467 Calvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2467 Calvin Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Ivydale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. Lovely East Point Home with updated kitchen features ceramic tile floor and all black appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, solid surface counter tops, and electric stove. This home features high ceilings throughout, hardwood floors in several main rooms and a large brick decorative fireplace in the dining room. The light and bright living room features beautiful hardwood floors, ceiling fans, entry closet, and a large picture window. Two bedrooms are located on one side of the home while the additional 3rd bedroom is just off the living room which would also be perfect for a home office or playroom. The retro style bathroom features black/white ceramic tile surround in the shower/tub combo area and matching flooring. The large backyard is partially fenced. Pets are allowed with $300 half refundable pet deposit/half non refundable pet fee. Weight limit of 25 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Calvin Ave have any available units?
2467 Calvin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2467 Calvin Ave have?
Some of 2467 Calvin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Calvin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Calvin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Calvin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2467 Calvin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2467 Calvin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Calvin Ave offers parking.
Does 2467 Calvin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2467 Calvin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Calvin Ave have a pool?
No, 2467 Calvin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2467 Calvin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2467 Calvin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Calvin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2467 Calvin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2467 Calvin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2467 Calvin Ave has units with air conditioning.
