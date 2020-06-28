2385 Semmes St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher playground tennis court fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground tennis court

Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Rooms in Historical East Point, near Sumner Park, which in building a Doggie Water Park, Tennis Court , Playground, Hollywood Filming Productions, Wednesday Wind Down at the East Point Common, close to Marta Transportation , Soccer in Streets near Oz Pizza, less than 7 minutes Hartsfield International Airport. Private fenced and Huge Balcony! Open House on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10:00- 12:00 pm . Please bring copies , 3 month bank statements, 2 pay periods or monthly income (if not we can run a credit check for you.) Applications will be available. Please text agent for faster response.