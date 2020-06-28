All apartments in East Point
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

2385 Semmes St

2385 Semmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2385 Semmes Street, East Point, GA 30344
Semmes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
tennis court
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Rooms in Historical East Point, near Sumner Park, which in building a Doggie Water Park, Tennis Court , Playground, Hollywood Filming Productions, Wednesday Wind Down at the East Point Common, close to Marta Transportation , Soccer in Streets near Oz Pizza, less than 7 minutes Hartsfield International Airport. Private fenced and Huge Balcony! Open House on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10:00- 12:00 pm . Please bring copies , 3 month bank statements, 2 pay periods or monthly income (if not we can run a credit check for you.) Applications will be available. Please text agent for faster response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Semmes St have any available units?
2385 Semmes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2385 Semmes St have?
Some of 2385 Semmes St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Semmes St currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Semmes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Semmes St pet-friendly?
No, 2385 Semmes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2385 Semmes St offer parking?
No, 2385 Semmes St does not offer parking.
Does 2385 Semmes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Semmes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Semmes St have a pool?
No, 2385 Semmes St does not have a pool.
Does 2385 Semmes St have accessible units?
No, 2385 Semmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Semmes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2385 Semmes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 Semmes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 Semmes St does not have units with air conditioning.
