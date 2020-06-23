All apartments in East Point
2310 Headland Terrace
2310 Headland Terrace

2310 Headland Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Headland Terrace, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All brick ranch style home with a fenced back yard. This 2 bedroom home is freshly painted with stainless steel appliances. The property is within a walking distance of Hamilton E Holmes Elementary School. All adults over 18 must apply online. The application fee is $50 per adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Headland Terrace have any available units?
2310 Headland Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2310 Headland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Headland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Headland Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2310 Headland Terrace offer parking?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Headland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Headland Terrace have a pool?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Headland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Headland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Headland Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Headland Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
