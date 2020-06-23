2310 Headland Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

All brick ranch style home with a fenced back yard. This 2 bedroom home is freshly painted with stainless steel appliances. The property is within a walking distance of Hamilton E Holmes Elementary School. All adults over 18 must apply online. The application fee is $50 per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.