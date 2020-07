Amenities

air conditioning fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Spacious solid brick home with fresh paint and new carpets, roof, and HVAC. Large yard for play and relaxation. Wonderful location in serene neighborhood in the City of East Point. Landlord also willing to consider lease with an option to purchase. Basic qualifications: 3x rent income, 640+ credit score, satisfactory credit/background check, and a copy of your driver's license. If credit score is below 640, 2 month security deposit required. Available now for immediate move-in!