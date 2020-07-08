All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2138 Pinehurst Drive

2138 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Pinehurst Drive, East Point, GA 30344
DeLowe-Connally

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
THIS HOME ACCEPTS SECTION 8!

Bigger Than It Looks In Historic East Point! Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Plus A Big Bonus Room For Additional Living Space. Kitchen With Appliances And Stone Tilework, Sunny Breakfast Area, Spacious Living Room With Hardwood Flooring, Huge Master Bedroom With Sitting Area And Private Bath, Laundry Room. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss Out On This Home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton
Neighborhood: DeLowe-Connally
Subdivision: Forest Acres
Sq. Footage: 1430
Year Built: 1945
Beds 3 / Baths:2

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Hamilton E Homes
Middle School:Paul D West
High School: Tri-Cities
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1945

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 998
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
2138 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2138 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

