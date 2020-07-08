2138 Pinehurst Drive

Amenities
THIS HOME ACCEPTS SECTION 8!
Bigger Than It Looks In Historic East Point! Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Plus A Big Bonus Room For Additional Living Space. Kitchen With Appliances And Stone Tilework, Sunny Breakfast Area, Spacious Living Room With Hardwood Flooring, Huge Master Bedroom With Sitting Area And Private Bath, Laundry Room. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss Out On This Home.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Fulton
Neighborhood: DeLowe-Connally
Subdivision: Forest Acres
Sq. Footage: 1430
Year Built: 1945
Beds 3 / Baths:2
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Hamilton E Homes
Middle School:Paul D West
High School: Tri-Cities
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 998
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.