2138 Pinehurst Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

THIS HOME ACCEPTS SECTION 8!



Bigger Than It Looks In Historic East Point! Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Plus A Big Bonus Room For Additional Living Space. Kitchen With Appliances And Stone Tilework, Sunny Breakfast Area, Spacious Living Room With Hardwood Flooring, Huge Master Bedroom With Sitting Area And Private Bath, Laundry Room. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss Out On This Home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Fulton

Neighborhood: DeLowe-Connally

Subdivision: Forest Acres

Sq. Footage: 1430

Year Built: 1945

Beds 3 / Baths:2



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Hamilton E Homes

Middle School:Paul D West

High School: Tri-Cities

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 998

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.