East Point, GA
2067 Ben Hill Rd
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

2067 Ben Hill Rd

2067 Ben Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2067 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
Enjoy this 1930's home with extra rooms and large yard to spread out! Many of the beautiful original architectural features still remain. Hardwoods on main with carpeted second floor. Kitchen features laminate countertops, hardwood flooring, tiled backsplash, with appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. A charming breakfast room is located just off the kitchen and additional living space can be found in the 3 season sunroom next to the living room. The 2nd floor master suite, provides additional living spaces, bath and large closet. 3 additional bedrooms are located on the main level with 2nd bath. Large backyard and patio provides outdoor living spaces, great for this time of year. Convenient parking in the side carport and extra parking spaces are provided on this large lot. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have any available units?
2067 Ben Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have?
Some of 2067 Ben Hill Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 Ben Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2067 Ben Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 Ben Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2067 Ben Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2067 Ben Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2067 Ben Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 2067 Ben Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2067 Ben Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2067 Ben Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 Ben Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2067 Ben Hill Rd has units with air conditioning.
