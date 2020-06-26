2067 Ben Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym parking

Enjoy this 1930's home with extra rooms and large yard to spread out! Many of the beautiful original architectural features still remain. Hardwoods on main with carpeted second floor. Kitchen features laminate countertops, hardwood flooring, tiled backsplash, with appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. A charming breakfast room is located just off the kitchen and additional living space can be found in the 3 season sunroom next to the living room. The 2nd floor master suite, provides additional living spaces, bath and large closet. 3 additional bedrooms are located on the main level with 2nd bath. Large backyard and patio provides outdoor living spaces, great for this time of year. Convenient parking in the side carport and extra parking spaces are provided on this large lot. No pets.