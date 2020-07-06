All apartments in East Point
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

1729 Mcclelland

1729 Mcclelland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Mcclelland Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, close to Atlanta, close to the Benz and Tyler Perrys studio. 4 sided brick home with a 1 car garage and off street parking in a growing area. Application fee $50 - covers two adults for credit & background check Rental Requirements are: NO BANKRUPTCIES NO EVICTIONS 600 credit score or higher 2.5 times the rent amount in net monthly income (at least $2250 in monthly income) Online application only with a laptop or PC - will not work on a phone or tablet. Please call agent for questions or detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Mcclelland have any available units?
1729 Mcclelland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1729 Mcclelland currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Mcclelland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Mcclelland pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Mcclelland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1729 Mcclelland offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Mcclelland offers parking.
Does 1729 Mcclelland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Mcclelland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Mcclelland have a pool?
No, 1729 Mcclelland does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Mcclelland have accessible units?
No, 1729 Mcclelland does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Mcclelland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Mcclelland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Mcclelland have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Mcclelland does not have units with air conditioning.

