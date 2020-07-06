1729 Mcclelland

Amenities

Good location, close to Atlanta, close to the Benz and Tyler Perrys studio. 4 sided brick home with a 1 car garage and off street parking in a growing area. Application fee $50 - covers two adults for credit & background check Rental Requirements are: NO BANKRUPTCIES NO EVICTIONS 600 credit score or higher 2.5 times the rent amount in net monthly income (at least $2250 in monthly income) Online application only with a laptop or PC - will not work on a phone or tablet. Please call agent for questions or detail.