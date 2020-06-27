1382 Georgia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Lovely three bedroom, two bath ranch-style home is move-in ready! Enjoy the updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, separate DR, rear deck and yard. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Elem: Hamilton E. Holmes

Middle: Paul D. West

High: Tri-Cities



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1972



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1290

