1382 Georgia Avenue

Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Lovely three bedroom, two bath ranch-style home is move-in ready! Enjoy the updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, separate DR, rear deck and yard. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Elem: Hamilton E. Holmes
Middle: Paul D. West
High: Tri-Cities
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1972
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1290
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.