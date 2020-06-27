All apartments in East Point
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:27 AM

1382 Georgia Avenue

1382 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1382 Georgia Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
East Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Lovely three bedroom, two bath ranch-style home is move-in ready! Enjoy the updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, separate DR, rear deck and yard. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Elem: Hamilton E. Holmes
Middle: Paul D. West
High: Tri-Cities

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1972

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1290
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
1382 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1382 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 1382 Georgia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1382 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1382 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1382 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1382 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1382 Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1382 Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
