1033 Cedar Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home in convenient River Park Community. Recently renovated with refinished hardwoods throughout, new paint, new fixtures, and appliances! Your greeted with a cute screened in patio area that leads to a brand new deck, making this a great home for entertaining. Two story LR has so much character featuring a nice FP & views into the separate dining space. Cute galley kitchen has ample counterspace & cabinetry. All bdrms are spacious & boast great natural light. Renovated bathroom w/ceramic tiled floors & tiled shower surround. Located next to a park & school.