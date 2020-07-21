All apartments in East Point
1033 Cedar Ave
1033 Cedar Ave

1033 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Cedar Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Adorable home in convenient River Park Community. Recently renovated with refinished hardwoods throughout, new paint, new fixtures, and appliances! Your greeted with a cute screened in patio area that leads to a brand new deck, making this a great home for entertaining. Two story LR has so much character featuring a nice FP & views into the separate dining space. Cute galley kitchen has ample counterspace & cabinetry. All bdrms are spacious & boast great natural light. Renovated bathroom w/ceramic tiled floors & tiled shower surround. Located next to a park & school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Cedar Ave have any available units?
1033 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1033 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 1033 Cedar Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Cedar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1033 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 1033 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 1033 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1033 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Cedar Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 Cedar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
