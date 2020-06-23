4021 Glen Vista Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Spacious Basement apartment with living room, dining room, bedroom and bathroom in quiet community near Sugar loaf Parkway.



Easy access to major highways. Easy access to Johns Creek, Suwanee, and neighboring areas. Walking distance to Sprouts, Publix and Walgreens. Peachtree Golf Center, churches, Gwinnett county parks, cleaners and restaurants all nearby.

This apartment is self contained and ideal for traveling professional looking for quiet comfortable housing. Private entrance with garage parking. Near to swim/tennis club (membership required). Home is also occupied by family and small dog in upstairs 2 levels which are completely separated.



One bedroom with queen bed and large closet opening to living room. Dinning room seating for 6. Self contained kitchennette with microwave, fridge and stove with pantry. Large bathroom with linen closet and washer / dryer included. Internet and utilities included. Additional office nook. Additional queen air matress that accomodates 2 additional guests. Shared parking and private entrance.