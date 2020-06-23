All apartments in Duluth
4021 Glen Vista Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4021 Glen Vista Ct

4021 Glen Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

4021 Glen Vista Court, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Spacious Basement apartment with living room, dining room, bedroom and bathroom in quiet community near Sugar loaf Parkway.

Easy access to major highways. Easy access to Johns Creek, Suwanee, and neighboring areas. Walking distance to Sprouts, Publix and Walgreens. Peachtree Golf Center, churches, Gwinnett county parks, cleaners and restaurants all nearby.
This apartment is self contained and ideal for traveling professional looking for quiet comfortable housing. Private entrance with garage parking. Near to swim/tennis club (membership required). Home is also occupied by family and small dog in upstairs 2 levels which are completely separated.

One bedroom with queen bed and large closet opening to living room. Dinning room seating for 6. Self contained kitchennette with microwave, fridge and stove with pantry. Large bathroom with linen closet and washer / dryer included. Internet and utilities included. Additional office nook. Additional queen air matress that accomodates 2 additional guests. Shared parking and private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

