4013 Howell Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location!! DULUTH! Beautiful- Move-In- Like New Townhome. 3 story w/ finished basement for lots of living space. 2 Large Bedroom with private bath, oversize bedroom and full bath in basement. Open and bright living space on the main. Family room with fireplace. Sep Dining, Open kitchen with breakfast area and breakfast bar, granite countertops and SS appliances, All hardwoods or tiles throughout the home. no carpeting. Full amenities in this HOA. Easy access to 85,316,Mall,shops,restaurants,schools,and more. Must see!