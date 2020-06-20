All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 4013 Howell Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
4013 Howell Park Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:07 PM

4013 Howell Park Road

4013 Howell Park Road · (678) 898-2885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4013 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location!! DULUTH! Beautiful- Move-In- Like New Townhome. 3 story w/ finished basement for lots of living space. 2 Large Bedroom with private bath, oversize bedroom and full bath in basement. Open and bright living space on the main. Family room with fireplace. Sep Dining, Open kitchen with breakfast area and breakfast bar, granite countertops and SS appliances, All hardwoods or tiles throughout the home. no carpeting. Full amenities in this HOA. Easy access to 85,316,Mall,shops,restaurants,schools,and more. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Howell Park Road have any available units?
4013 Howell Park Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Howell Park Road have?
Some of 4013 Howell Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Howell Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Howell Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Howell Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Howell Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4013 Howell Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Howell Park Road does offer parking.
Does 4013 Howell Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Howell Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Howell Park Road have a pool?
No, 4013 Howell Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Howell Park Road have accessible units?
No, 4013 Howell Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Howell Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Howell Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4013 Howell Park Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity