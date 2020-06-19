All apartments in Duluth
2837 Major Ridge Trail
2837 Major Ridge Trail

2837 Major Ridge Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Major Ridge Trl, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Immaculate find in Sugarloaf Country Club.This 6 Bedrooms, 6 Baths Home is one of the best in the Community. Tranquil & Private Backyard offers plenty of flat yard space plus a covered patio and mature landscaping! Keeping room boasts vaulted ceilings. Kitchen offers stainless appliances and granite. Master suite is truly a retreat w/dual FP & Wet Bar. Updated Master en suite completes this oasis. Decorator colors t'out, 2nd bedrooms are a kid's dream w/vaulted ceilings and window seats, separate sitting rooms. Plus lots of upgrades. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Major Ridge Trail have any available units?
2837 Major Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 Major Ridge Trail have?
Some of 2837 Major Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Major Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Major Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Major Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2837 Major Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2837 Major Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Major Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 2837 Major Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Major Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Major Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 2837 Major Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Major Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 2837 Major Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Major Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 Major Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
