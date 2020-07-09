All apartments in Druid Hills
1681 E Clifton Road NE
1681 E Clifton Road NE

1681 East Clifton Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1681 East Clifton Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Emory-Druid Hills Updated Bungalow Large light filled formal Living room with fireplace and Dining room seats 12! Oversized central Hall leads to three large Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. Private home office/library off living room. Newly renovated kit. w/new shaker cabinets, SS appliances, & butcher block counters. Pretty hardwoods throughout. Laundry room, Storage spaces incl: several ample closets,walk-up attic and basement. Private screened porch perched high up off the street overlooking a lovely canopy of hardwoods. Updated landscaping on deep lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have any available units?
1681 E Clifton Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have?
Some of 1681 E Clifton Road NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 E Clifton Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1681 E Clifton Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 E Clifton Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1681 E Clifton Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1681 E Clifton Road NE offers parking.
Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 E Clifton Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have a pool?
No, 1681 E Clifton Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1681 E Clifton Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1681 E Clifton Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 E Clifton Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1681 E Clifton Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

