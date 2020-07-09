1681 E Clifton Road NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Emory-Druid Hills Updated Bungalow Large light filled formal Living room with fireplace and Dining room seats 12! Oversized central Hall leads to three large Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. Private home office/library off living room. Newly renovated kit. w/new shaker cabinets, SS appliances, & butcher block counters. Pretty hardwoods throughout. Laundry room, Storage spaces incl: several ample closets,walk-up attic and basement. Private screened porch perched high up off the street overlooking a lovely canopy of hardwoods. Updated landscaping on deep lot.