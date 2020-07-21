3872 Saddlecreek Drive

Amenities
***Ask About Move-In Specials***
Lovely 3BR 2BA home is comfortable and is located in a peaceful setting! Property features include lots of light and a separate dining room with a slider to a balcony deck for enjoying the view of the large fenced backyard! A LL provides additional space or potential 4th bedroom. Extra storage space in the garage! Hurry this won't last long!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Neighborhood: Chapel Hills
High school: New Manchester High School
Middle school: Chapel Hill Middle School
Elementary school: Chapel Hill Elementary School
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1990
Deposits: $1,418.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.