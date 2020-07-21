All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3872 Saddlecreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3872 Saddlecreek Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:58 AM

3872 Saddlecreek Drive

3872 Saddlecreek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3872 Saddlecreek Dr, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Move-In Specials***
Lovely 3BR 2BA home is comfortable and is located in a peaceful setting! Property features include lots of light and a separate dining room with a slider to a balcony deck for enjoying the view of the large fenced backyard! A LL provides additional space or potential 4th bedroom. Extra storage space in the garage! Hurry this won't last long!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Chapel Hills
High school: New Manchester High School
Middle school: Chapel Hill Middle School
Elementary school: Chapel Hill Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1990

Deposits: $1,418.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive have any available units?
3872 Saddlecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 3872 Saddlecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3872 Saddlecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 Saddlecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3872 Saddlecreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3872 Saddlecreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College