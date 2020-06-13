/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
121 Accessible Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Results within 5 miles of Doraville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Lenox Park
17 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sexton Woods
76 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northlake
20 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,390
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1028 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
North Brookhaven
26 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Huntley Hills
15 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Similar Pages
Doraville 1 BedroomsDoraville 2 BedroomsDoraville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoraville 3 BedroomsDoraville Accessible ApartmentsDoraville Apartments with Balcony
Doraville Apartments with GarageDoraville Apartments with GymDoraville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoraville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDoraville Apartments with ParkingDoraville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA