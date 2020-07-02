3665 Chestnut Dr #E2

Amenities

1) Brand New stainless refrigerator

2) Brand New tile in kitchen and bathroom

3) BRAND New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom

4) Hardwood Floors throughout

5) Approximately 950 square feet.

6) Private gated community

7) Conveniently Located by spaghetti junction - easy access to the city - 15 minutes from Buckhead/Midtown

8) Brand New tub and bathroom.



Elementary School - Cary Reynolds

Middle School - Sequoyah

High School - Cross Keys



$50 Application Fee

$1150 Security Deposit



Qualifications -

1) Houshold Income = $3450/month

2) Credit Score above 600 - if credit score is below 600 then its $2300 security deposit

3) Clean rental history - no evictions in the past 5 years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5556905)