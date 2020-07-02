All apartments in Doraville
3665 Chestnut Dr #E2

3665 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Chestnut Drive, Doraville, GA 30340
Northwoods

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 2Bed/1Bath Condo inside the Perimeter for lease - BRAND New Renovated 2Bed/1Bath Condo inside the Perimeter for lease

1) Brand New stainless refrigerator
2) Brand New tile in kitchen and bathroom
3) BRAND New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom
4) Hardwood Floors throughout
5) Approximately 950 square feet.
6) Private gated community
7) Conveniently Located by spaghetti junction - easy access to the city - 15 minutes from Buckhead/Midtown
8) Brand New tub and bathroom.

Elementary School - Cary Reynolds
Middle School - Sequoyah
High School - Cross Keys

$50 Application Fee
$1150 Security Deposit

Qualifications -
1) Houshold Income = $3450/month
2) Credit Score above 600 - if credit score is below 600 then its $2300 security deposit
3) Clean rental history - no evictions in the past 5 years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5556905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have any available units?
3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have?
Some of 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 pet-friendly?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 offer parking?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 does not offer parking.
Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have a pool?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 does not have a pool.
Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have accessible units?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 Chestnut Dr #E2 does not have units with air conditioning.

