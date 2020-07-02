3665 Chestnut Dr #E2

3665 Chestnut Drive, Doraville, GA 30340 Northwoods
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Newly Renovated 2Bed/1Bath Condo inside the Perimeter for lease - BRAND New Renovated 2Bed/1Bath Condo inside the Perimeter for lease
1) Brand New stainless refrigerator 2) Brand New tile in kitchen and bathroom 3) BRAND New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom 4) Hardwood Floors throughout 5) Approximately 950 square feet. 6) Private gated community 7) Conveniently Located by spaghetti junction - easy access to the city - 15 minutes from Buckhead/Midtown 8) Brand New tub and bathroom.
Elementary School - Cary Reynolds Middle School - Sequoyah High School - Cross Keys
$50 Application Fee $1150 Security Deposit
Qualifications - 1) Houshold Income = $3450/month 2) Credit Score above 600 - if credit score is below 600 then its $2300 security deposit 3) Clean rental history - no evictions in the past 5 years.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5556905)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
