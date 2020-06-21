GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM. PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD IS GREAT FOR RELAXING ON THE BACK PORCH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have any available units?
2969 Aspen Woods Entry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have?
Some of 2969 Aspen Woods Entry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Aspen Woods Entry currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Aspen Woods Entry isn't currently offering any rent specials.