2969 Aspen Woods Entry
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2969 Aspen Woods Entry

2969 Aspen Woods Entry · No Longer Available
Location

2969 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM. PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD IS GREAT FOR RELAXING ON THE BACK PORCH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have any available units?
2969 Aspen Woods Entry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have?
Some of 2969 Aspen Woods Entry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Aspen Woods Entry currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Aspen Woods Entry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Aspen Woods Entry pet-friendly?
No, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry offer parking?
Yes, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry does offer parking.
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have a pool?
No, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry does not have a pool.
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have accessible units?
No, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry has units with dishwashers.
Does 2969 Aspen Woods Entry have units with air conditioning?
No, 2969 Aspen Woods Entry does not have units with air conditioning.
