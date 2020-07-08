All apartments in Doraville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2918 Aspen Woods Entry

2918 Aspen Woods Entry · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

Located in Doraville, this 2 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom multi level Townhouse is available for a move-in today! Beautiful laminate hardwoods on the entry level and wall-to-wall carpet upstairs, fresh interior paint, privacy blinds and tons of cabinet space in kitchen with an appliance package that includes (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher). A nice warming fireplace is located in living area. Entertaining will be made simple with this open, roommate friendly floor plan. Private fenced in back yard. Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have any available units?
2918 Aspen Woods Entry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have?
Some of 2918 Aspen Woods Entry's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Aspen Woods Entry currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Aspen Woods Entry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Aspen Woods Entry pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry offer parking?
No, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have a pool?
No, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have accessible units?
No, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Aspen Woods Entry have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Aspen Woods Entry does not have units with air conditioning.

