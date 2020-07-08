2918 Aspen Woods Entry

Amenities

Located in Doraville, this 2 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom multi level Townhouse is available for a move-in today! Beautiful laminate hardwoods on the entry level and wall-to-wall carpet upstairs, fresh interior paint, privacy blinds and tons of cabinet space in kitchen with an appliance package that includes (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher). A nice warming fireplace is located in living area. Entertaining will be made simple with this open, roommate friendly floor plan. Private fenced in back yard. Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.