Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Located in Dunwoody High School district. This large 3/2 with two car garage and fully fenced yard. Master with en suite and Jack and Jill. Living room, family room and bonus room that overlooks the backyard. Bring your own washer and dryer! Pets welcome. Convenient to 285, 85, Buford highway and Peachtree Industrial. Available and move-in ready today! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.