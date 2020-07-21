All apartments in DeKalb County
6251 Southland Forest Drive
6251 Southland Forest Drive

6251 Southland Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Southland Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living rooms on main and upper level family room. Floor to ceiling windows in both living rooms offer bright natural light. Elegant wood paneling with built-in bookcases and two-sided fireplace. Private dining room features built-in china cabinet. Master suite on main level with bay window, double vanity, separate tub and shower, and custom closet. Large wood deck overlooks relaxing rock and flower garden.

Schedule a tour today at www.rently.com.

Text or call Theresa at (470) 356-5632 for additional information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive have any available units?
6251 Southland Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6251 Southland Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6251 Southland Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 Southland Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6251 Southland Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 6251 Southland Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 Southland Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 6251 Southland Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6251 Southland Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 Southland Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 Southland Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6251 Southland Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
