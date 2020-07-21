6251 Southland Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living rooms on main and upper level family room. Floor to ceiling windows in both living rooms offer bright natural light. Elegant wood paneling with built-in bookcases and two-sided fireplace. Private dining room features built-in china cabinet. Master suite on main level with bay window, double vanity, separate tub and shower, and custom closet. Large wood deck overlooks relaxing rock and flower garden.



Schedule a tour today at www.rently.com.



Text or call Theresa at (470) 356-5632 for additional information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.