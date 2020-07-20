All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

5888 Ashridge Court

5888 Ashridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5888 Ashridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renov’d & in Smoke Rise Elem and Tucker high school district! New Roof, New HVAC units, New & refinished HW, New Tile, New Carpet, New Paint inside and out, new lighting, New & refinished Cbtry, quartz cntps in ktn & granite in baths, New lighting and fixtures. Kitchen boasts refinished cabinets, quartz cntps, island & eat in area. Back stairwell off ktn. Xtra Lrg Laundry rm with utility sink. Master bdrm has huge closet, and beautiful master bath w double vanities, soaking tub & beautiful tiled shower. Excellent Neighborhood and close to St Mtn Park! Owner agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5888 Ashridge Court have any available units?
5888 Ashridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5888 Ashridge Court have?
Some of 5888 Ashridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5888 Ashridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5888 Ashridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5888 Ashridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5888 Ashridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5888 Ashridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5888 Ashridge Court offers parking.
Does 5888 Ashridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5888 Ashridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5888 Ashridge Court have a pool?
No, 5888 Ashridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5888 Ashridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5888 Ashridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5888 Ashridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5888 Ashridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5888 Ashridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5888 Ashridge Court has units with air conditioning.
