5888 Ashridge Court

Fully renov’d & in Smoke Rise Elem and Tucker high school district! New Roof, New HVAC units, New & refinished HW, New Tile, New Carpet, New Paint inside and out, new lighting, New & refinished Cbtry, quartz cntps in ktn & granite in baths, New lighting and fixtures. Kitchen boasts refinished cabinets, quartz cntps, island & eat in area. Back stairwell off ktn. Xtra Lrg Laundry rm with utility sink. Master bdrm has huge closet, and beautiful master bath w double vanities, soaking tub & beautiful tiled shower. Excellent Neighborhood and close to St Mtn Park! Owner agent