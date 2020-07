Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 4BD 2.5BA home quiet, well established subdivision. Home has refinished, original hard wood floors in kitchen. Carpet installed less than two years ago. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and granite countertops. Master bathroom has tile showers and granite countertops. There will be a new deck installed before new tenant arrival.