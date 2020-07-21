All apartments in DeKalb County
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5122 Cornwallis Ct
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

5122 Cornwallis Ct

5122 Cornwallis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5122 Cornwallis Court, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stone Mountain Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Ask agent about move-in special! Available NOW! 3 bed/ 3 bath split level home with Beautiful hardwoods, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile baths. Private wooded Half acre on a Cul-de-sac!

Schools:
Elem: Rockbridge - Dekalb
Middle: Stone Mountain
High: Stone Mountain
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Stone Mountain Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5019145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct have any available units?
5122 Cornwallis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5122 Cornwallis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Cornwallis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Cornwallis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5122 Cornwallis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct offer parking?
No, 5122 Cornwallis Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Cornwallis Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct have a pool?
No, 5122 Cornwallis Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct have accessible units?
No, 5122 Cornwallis Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Cornwallis Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 Cornwallis Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5122 Cornwallis Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
