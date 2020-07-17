4976 Truitt Lane

Amenities

Great space in the 4.2.5 property located in Decatur. Large family room with wood-like laminate flooring. Galley kitchen.

Additional room that would make a great in-home office.



This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required.



Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist, let go or Social Serve. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.