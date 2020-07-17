All apartments in DeKalb County
4976 Truitt Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:08 PM

4976 Truitt Lane

4976 Truitt Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1550470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4976 Truitt Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great space in the 4.2.5 property located in Decatur. Large family room with wood-like laminate flooring. Galley kitchen.
Additional room that would make a great in-home office.

This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required.

Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist, let go or Social Serve. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4976 Truitt Lane have any available units?
4976 Truitt Lane has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4976 Truitt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4976 Truitt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4976 Truitt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4976 Truitt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4976 Truitt Lane offer parking?
No, 4976 Truitt Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4976 Truitt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4976 Truitt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4976 Truitt Lane have a pool?
No, 4976 Truitt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4976 Truitt Lane have accessible units?
No, 4976 Truitt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4976 Truitt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4976 Truitt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4976 Truitt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4976 Truitt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
