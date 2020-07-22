All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4971 Demere Ct

4971 Demere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4971 Demere Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE MARCH 21st from 1pm-2pm COME BY!!
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no eviction or bankruptcies in the last five years

(RLNE5648627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4971 Demere Ct have any available units?
4971 Demere Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4971 Demere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4971 Demere Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 Demere Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 Demere Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4971 Demere Ct offer parking?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have a pool?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have accessible units?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
