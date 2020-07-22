Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4971 Demere Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4971 Demere Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4971 Demere Ct
4971 Demere Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4971 Demere Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE MARCH 21st from 1pm-2pm COME BY!!
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no eviction or bankruptcies in the last five years
(RLNE5648627)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4971 Demere Ct have any available units?
4971 Demere Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4971 Demere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4971 Demere Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 Demere Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 Demere Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4971 Demere Ct offer parking?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have a pool?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have accessible units?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4971 Demere Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4971 Demere Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University