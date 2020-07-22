4361 Trake Way

Fabulous New Construction 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family homes with garage located in Ellenwood! Great Beautiful Floor Plans feature a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.
Qualifications: 01.) No open bankruptcies 02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months 03.) No civil judgments within 12 months 04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months 05.) Must make 3x's rent amount 06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry 07.) Must pass criminal background check 08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months 09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600 10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit 11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months 12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses) 13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history 14.) Credit report must not be locked 15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months 16.) No foreclosures within 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
