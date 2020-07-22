All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4361 Trake Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4361 Trake Way
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

4361 Trake Way

4361 Trake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4361 Trake Way, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous New Construction 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family homes with garage located in Ellenwood! Great Beautiful Floor Plans feature a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS

Bianca: 910-354-4214
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
Melissa: 770-318-3552
Maurinda: 770-255-8740
GiGi: 404-717-7776
Ann: 404-587-8781
Ron: 404-394-2680

***********************************************
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Email Application Documents with Application Deposit
receipt to: office@mrrealty.us
Application Update Hotline: 770 687 2752
Manager: 678-232-2126
Manager: 404-884-1134

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 Trake Way have any available units?
4361 Trake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4361 Trake Way have?
Some of 4361 Trake Way's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4361 Trake Way currently offering any rent specials?
4361 Trake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 Trake Way pet-friendly?
No, 4361 Trake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4361 Trake Way offer parking?
Yes, 4361 Trake Way offers parking.
Does 4361 Trake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4361 Trake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 Trake Way have a pool?
No, 4361 Trake Way does not have a pool.
Does 4361 Trake Way have accessible units?
No, 4361 Trake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 Trake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 Trake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 Trake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4361 Trake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University