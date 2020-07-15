Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3896 English Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3896 English Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3896 English Valley Drive
3896 English Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3896 English Valley Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30294
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE1978678)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3896 English Valley Drive have any available units?
3896 English Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 3896 English Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3896 English Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3896 English Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3896 English Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3896 English Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3896 English Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3896 English Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3896 English Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3896 English Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3896 English Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University