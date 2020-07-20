All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
3723 Bramblevine Circle
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:53 PM

3723 Bramblevine Circle

3723 Bramblevine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Bramblevine Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living area has tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances with a gas stove! Covered back patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off Aprils Rent if moved-in on or before by March 31st.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have any available units?
3723 Bramblevine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have?
Some of 3723 Bramblevine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Bramblevine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Bramblevine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Bramblevine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Bramblevine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Bramblevine Circle offers parking.
Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Bramblevine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have a pool?
No, 3723 Bramblevine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have accessible units?
No, 3723 Bramblevine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Bramblevine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Bramblevine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 Bramblevine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
