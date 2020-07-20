3576 Satellite Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Home Sweet Home! This Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch has been freshly painted and is Ready for You!. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the Living/Dining room with French doors to the Deck. Sunny Kitchen with appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and Full Bath. Two 2 Additional Spacious Bedrooms and an Updated Full Bath. Wonderful private wooded lot. Just a short walk to MARTA.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1980



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1040

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.