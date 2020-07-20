All apartments in DeKalb County
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3576 Satellite Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 2:54 PM

3576 Satellite Boulevard

3576 Satellite Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3576 Satellite Boulevard, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Home Sweet Home! This Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch has been freshly painted and is Ready for You!. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the Living/Dining room with French doors to the Deck. Sunny Kitchen with appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and Full Bath. Two 2 Additional Spacious Bedrooms and an Updated Full Bath. Wonderful private wooded lot. Just a short walk to MARTA.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1980

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1040
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have any available units?
3576 Satellite Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have?
Some of 3576 Satellite Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3576 Satellite Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3576 Satellite Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3576 Satellite Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3576 Satellite Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3576 Satellite Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
