All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3321 Pennington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3321 Pennington Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

3321 Pennington Drive

3321 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3321 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Luxury Style Town Homes for Rent in Lithonia
$1,299.00
3 Bed - 2.5 Bath
Year built: 2018

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS
Maurinda: 770-255-8740
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
GiGi: 404-717-7776
Matt: 856-365-1798
Ann: 404-587-8781
***********************************************
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Email Application Documents with Application Deposit
receipt to: office@mrrealty.us
Application Update Hotline: 770 687 2752
Manager: 678-232-2126
Manager: 404-884-1134

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Pennington Drive have any available units?
3321 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3321 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3321 Pennington Drive offer parking?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Pennington Drive have a pool?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 Pennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 Pennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University