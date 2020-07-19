All apartments in DeKalb County
3317 Goldenchain Dr

3317 Goldenchain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Goldenchain Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated, new deck, new bath and new appliances. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr have any available units?
3317 Goldenchain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3317 Goldenchain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Goldenchain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Goldenchain Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr offer parking?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr have a pool?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr have accessible units?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Goldenchain Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Goldenchain Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
