3288 Pennington Drive

New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath Town Home with garage located in Lithonia. Great Location just minutes from I-20, Shopping, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.



Marilyn: 678-490-1424



Application Criteria

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

07.) Must make 3 times the rent amount

08.) Must pass social security number verification

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

10.) Criminal background check

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history

14.) Extra Security Deposit may be required under certain circumstances 15.)Credit report must not be locked

16.) Credit Score varies per subdivision 550/600

17.) No more than 2 applicants per application.



