DeKalb County, GA
3288 Pennington Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3288 Pennington Drive

3288 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3288 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath Town Home with garage located in Lithonia. Great Location just minutes from I-20, Shopping, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.

If you would like to schedule a viewing please contact one of our Agents!
Marilyn: 678-490-1424

Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Must make 3 times the rent amount
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Extra Security Deposit may be required under certain circumstances 15.)Credit report must not be locked
16.) Credit Score varies per subdivision 550/600
17.) No more than 2 applicants per application.

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Pennington Drive have any available units?
3288 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3288 Pennington Drive have?
Some of 3288 Pennington Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3288 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3288 Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3288 Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3288 Pennington Drive offers parking.
Does 3288 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3288 Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Pennington Drive have a pool?
No, 3288 Pennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3288 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3288 Pennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3288 Pennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3288 Pennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
