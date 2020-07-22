3288 Pennington Drive

Amenities
New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath Town Home with garage located in Lithonia. Great Location just minutes from I-20, Shopping, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.
If you would like to schedule a viewing please contact one of our Agents!
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Must make 3 times the rent amount
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Extra Security Deposit may be required under certain circumstances 15.)Credit report must not be locked
16.) Credit Score varies per subdivision 550/600
17.) No more than 2 applicants per application.
To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com