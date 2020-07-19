All apartments in DeKalb County
3012 Fair Creek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3012 Fair Creek Court

3012 Fair Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Fair Creek Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
The Perfect Townhome Waits for YOU - LOVELY 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Lithonia! - Been searching for the right home? Get ready to swoon over this LOVELY 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome! Beautiful wood floors cover the main with front door access to the upstairs. Living room leads to dining area, featuring beautiful bright bay windows. Kitchen includes nice stainless steel appliances. Bright upstairs master has private on suite bathroom. Located in the Fairington Commons neighborhood, this home is close to shopping, restaurants, and more!

Don't let this one get away - Call or Visit All3Realty.com Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Fair Creek Court have any available units?
3012 Fair Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3012 Fair Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Fair Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Fair Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3012 Fair Creek Court offer parking?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Fair Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Fair Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Fair Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Fair Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Fair Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Fair Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
