All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3002 Heritage Villa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3002 Heritage Villa Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

3002 Heritage Villa Drive

3002 Heritage Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3002 Heritage Villas Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/622c595012 ----
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick front town home. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, Kitchen with granite counters, black appliances, view to dining room, cozy fireplace in family room and private patio. Property occupied, No lock box must call to schedule appointments. Property will be Available to move in May 6, 2019.

All showings must be scheduled by calling the office at 678-710-6110.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have any available units?
3002 Heritage Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have?
Some of 3002 Heritage Villa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Heritage Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Heritage Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Heritage Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Heritage Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Heritage Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University