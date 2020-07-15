2819 Oakvale Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!



Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Frame Home with Fenced In Backyard. Cozy Family Room, Separate Living Room. , Kitchen With Appliances. Close to Marta Line and Public Transportation. Hurry you will not want to miss this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Dekalb

Subdivision: Oakvale Falls

Sq. Footage:2012

Year Built: 1994

Beds 3 / Baths:2.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Oakview

Middle School: Cedar Grove

High School: Cedar Grove



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1994

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.