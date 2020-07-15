All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2819 Oakvale Falls Drive

2819 Oakvale Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Oakvale Falls Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Frame Home with Fenced In Backyard. Cozy Family Room, Separate Living Room. , Kitchen With Appliances. Close to Marta Line and Public Transportation. Hurry you will not want to miss this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Dekalb
Subdivision: Oakvale Falls
Sq. Footage:2012
Year Built: 1994
Beds 3 / Baths:2.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Oakview
Middle School: Cedar Grove
High School: Cedar Grove

Smoking: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive have any available units?
2819 Oakvale Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Oakvale Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 Oakvale Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
