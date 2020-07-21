All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2767 Norfair Loop

2767 Norfair Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2767 Norfair Loop, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute with a Convenient Location! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Lithonia! - Have Quick Access to All Your Important Routes! This Cute Brick Abode is convenient to I-20, shopping, and not too far from downtown Atlanta. The townhome features a 2-story Foyer, Galley-style Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, and a Patio out back. To snag this one for yourself, schedule your viewing on our site at All3Realty.com TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5532844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Norfair Loop have any available units?
2767 Norfair Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2767 Norfair Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Norfair Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Norfair Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 Norfair Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2767 Norfair Loop offer parking?
No, 2767 Norfair Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2767 Norfair Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 Norfair Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Norfair Loop have a pool?
No, 2767 Norfair Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2767 Norfair Loop have accessible units?
No, 2767 Norfair Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Norfair Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2767 Norfair Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2767 Norfair Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2767 Norfair Loop has units with air conditioning.
