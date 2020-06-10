Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM
2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr
2094 Sugar Creek Falls Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2094 Sugar Creek Falls Drive Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom in a good area. Close to everything. Easy approval with 550 credit or higher. Open living space and split bedroom plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr have any available units?
2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr offers parking.
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2094 Sugar Creek Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
