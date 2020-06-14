Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dawsonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,754
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2120 Ben Higgins Rd
2120 Ben Higgins Road, Lumpkin County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brookstone Townhomes - Property Id: 287379 Brand new townhomes in a well established neighborhood 55 and up community 1 level- no steps $1,375 per month Hardwood floors throughout Private backyard with covered porch 2 bedrooms

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
451 Frank Christian Road
451 Frank Christian Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch home with wonderful front yard and well maintained. Hardwood Flooring, stainless appliances, two living rooms/family rooms and walk in closet in master. 6.5 miles to downtown Dahlonega. Total Electric. No pets.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4795 Haysboro Way
4795 Haysboro Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2819 sqft
NEWer 4 Bedrooms HOME in Forsyth; Open Floor Plan features elegant Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood floor in Foyer, Kitchen, Breakfast, Open Great Room and Dining Room. Trey Ceilings on Dining Room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
5360 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3900 sqft
Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4155 Bryton Trace Drive
4155 Bryton Trace Dr, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
BRAND NEW, never lived in Townhome in Forsyth County School District. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath~~ BEAUTIFUL Hardwood floors all thru the main level, laundry upstairs, granite kitchen counters, stained wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
571 Gold Ridge Road
571 Gold Ridge Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
NO PETS!! Ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted and all laminate hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with two car garage. Kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace. Nice deck off master bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
75 Etowah West Drive
75 Etowah West Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1890 sqft
Great rental for relaxing & entertaining! This beautiful home is located on the Etowah River. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Master on main, hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Large covered area for cars or campers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dawsonville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dawsonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

