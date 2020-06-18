430 Angela Ln.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

3Bed / 2.5 Bath Ranch with fireplace, private back yard and on a cul de sac! - Like new home in Maple Heights Subdivision. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths. Large foyer opens into family room with fireplace and dining room. Kitchen view to dining room and family room. Stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge. Semi-private backyard. Space for grill.



Single-story home. Master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings with fan. Bright, many windows. Double vanity. Garden tub and separate shower. Large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms. Laundry room. Only about 2-3 min drive from downtown Dawsonville.



Schools: E- Robinson, M - Dawson, - H - Dawson



Pets: One small dog under 25 lbs may be considered.



Availability: Available NOW

Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/

Or call: 470-709-0633



Directions: Take GA-400N/US-19N, left Martin Rd, right onto GA-9 N in 1.4mi, left onto Academy Ave in .2mi, left onto Maple St in .4mi, right onto Angela Ln in .4mi/ Maple Heights Subdivision, house on right



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an applicati.on and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3847592)