Location

430 Angela Ln, Dawsonville, GA 30534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 430 Angela Ln · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3Bed / 2.5 Bath Ranch with fireplace, private back yard and on a cul de sac! - Like new home in Maple Heights Subdivision. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths. Large foyer opens into family room with fireplace and dining room. Kitchen view to dining room and family room. Stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge. Semi-private backyard. Space for grill.

Single-story home. Master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings with fan. Bright, many windows. Double vanity. Garden tub and separate shower. Large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms. Laundry room. Only about 2-3 min drive from downtown Dawsonville.

Schools: E- Robinson, M - Dawson, - H - Dawson

Pets: One small dog under 25 lbs may be considered.

Availability: Available NOW
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633

Directions: Take GA-400N/US-19N, left Martin Rd, right onto GA-9 N in 1.4mi, left onto Academy Ave in .2mi, left onto Maple St in .4mi, right onto Angela Ln in .4mi/ Maple Heights Subdivision, house on right

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an applicati.on and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3847592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 430 Angela Ln have any available units?
430 Angela Ln has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Angela Ln have?
Some of 430 Angela Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Angela Ln currently offering any rent specials?
430 Angela Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Angela Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Angela Ln is pet friendly.
Does 430 Angela Ln offer parking?
No, 430 Angela Ln does not offer parking.
Does 430 Angela Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Angela Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Angela Ln have a pool?
No, 430 Angela Ln does not have a pool.
Does 430 Angela Ln have accessible units?
No, 430 Angela Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Angela Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Angela Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Angela Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Angela Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

