107 Broad Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator

Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park. This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the heart of historic Downtown Darien, and located directly above a commercial floor featuring a wine shop and boutique. Some of the areas finest restaurants are withing walking distance of this home, as well as shops, and attractions. There is a public boat ramp in the rear of the condominium. The features of the condo include: hardwood floors, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, sun room, great room, screened balcony, and so much more! At the rear of the property, on the bluff, lies a courtyard overlooking the Darien River.