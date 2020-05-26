All apartments in Darien
107 Broad Street

107 Broad Street · (912) 269-0709
Location

107 Broad Street, Darien, GA 31305

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park. This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the heart of historic Downtown Darien, and located directly above a commercial floor featuring a wine shop and boutique. Some of the areas finest restaurants are withing walking distance of this home, as well as shops, and attractions. There is a public boat ramp in the rear of the condominium. The features of the condo include: hardwood floors, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, sun room, great room, screened balcony, and so much more! At the rear of the property, on the bluff, lies a courtyard overlooking the Darien River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Broad Street have any available units?
107 Broad Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Broad Street have?
Some of 107 Broad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 107 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 107 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 107 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
