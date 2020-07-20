All apartments in Dallas
123 Silver Spring St
123 Silver Spring St

123 Silver Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Silver Spring Street, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nicest plan in the neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-Story home has large bedrooms, a master bath with a garden tub/shower combo, and a loft area upstairs perfect for a play area or office. The laundry room is upstairs. The downstairs has a separate living room and a keeping room next to the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Enjoy the private, fenced back yard with patio. Ideal location in Dallas. Close to Hwy 278 and the Silver Comet Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Silver Spring St have any available units?
123 Silver Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Silver Spring St have?
Some of 123 Silver Spring St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Silver Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
123 Silver Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Silver Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 123 Silver Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 123 Silver Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 123 Silver Spring St offers parking.
Does 123 Silver Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Silver Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Silver Spring St have a pool?
Yes, 123 Silver Spring St has a pool.
Does 123 Silver Spring St have accessible units?
No, 123 Silver Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Silver Spring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Silver Spring St has units with dishwashers.
