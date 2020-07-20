123 Silver Spring St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nicest plan in the neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-Story home has large bedrooms, a master bath with a garden tub/shower combo, and a loft area upstairs perfect for a play area or office. The laundry room is upstairs. The downstairs has a separate living room and a keeping room next to the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Enjoy the private, fenced back yard with patio. Ideal location in Dallas. Close to Hwy 278 and the Silver Comet Trail.