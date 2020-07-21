102 S Fortune Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Move-in ready new construction with attention to detail makes this home an exceptional value. Home features front porch w/ brick paves, hardwoods on main, solid wood cabinetry w/ soft closers,under counter lighting, Granite tops throughout, SS appliances and fenced back yard. Main floor has excellent flow for entertaining. Upstairs, you will find the master suite w/ separate tub & shower and three generous secondary bedrooms with two additional baths. Two car garage on kitchen level, plus full basement - stubbed for bath. Great house!!! Great price! And great location!