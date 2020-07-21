All apartments in Dallas
102 S Fortune Way
102 S Fortune Way

102 South Fortune Way · No Longer Available
Location

102 South Fortune Way, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Move-in ready new construction with attention to detail makes this home an exceptional value. Home features front porch w/ brick paves, hardwoods on main, solid wood cabinetry w/ soft closers,under counter lighting, Granite tops throughout, SS appliances and fenced back yard. Main floor has excellent flow for entertaining. Upstairs, you will find the master suite w/ separate tub & shower and three generous secondary bedrooms with two additional baths. Two car garage on kitchen level, plus full basement - stubbed for bath. Great house!!! Great price! And great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Fortune Way have any available units?
102 S Fortune Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 S Fortune Way have?
Some of 102 S Fortune Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Fortune Way currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Fortune Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Fortune Way pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Fortune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 102 S Fortune Way offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Fortune Way offers parking.
Does 102 S Fortune Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 S Fortune Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Fortune Way have a pool?
No, 102 S Fortune Way does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Fortune Way have accessible units?
No, 102 S Fortune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Fortune Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 S Fortune Way has units with dishwashers.
