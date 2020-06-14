34 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cumming renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:52am
4 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3695 Crowchild dr
3695 Crowchild Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2 sqft
Single family home very close to Forsythe schools, parks and shipping. Swim and tennis and workout gym.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5140 Prancing Pass
5140 Prancing Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1155 Settles Rd
1155 Settles Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4505 sqft
This custom estate home has it all! Approx 4500 SF Open Plan & Updates Galore! Modern Kitchen, Master on Main w/ HUGE Bath; New Spa shower w/ Luxury Water Feature, Hardwood floors, fresh paint & tons of Natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1715 Thunder Gulch Pass
1715 Thunder Gulch Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3691 sqft
Luxurious, very well maintained home in most desirable Lambert School District. Professionally landscaped, welcoming entrance foyer. Great room with fire place and book cases. Kitchen with breakfast room and keeping room. Huge Master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5610 Sterling Court
5610 Sterling Court, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Much sought after and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family house with open floor plan, meticulous maintained, in a great neighborhood with resort styled pool, fitness center, club house, playground and huge open green space! New

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6090 Bentley Way
6090 Bentley Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1966 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 15 2020. Beautiful 3br/2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac lot w/ fenced backyard. Interior paint, carpet, just a year old. Deck overlooks private backyard w/ patio off the basement. 2 story foyer, family room w/fireplace, and nice kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Cumming
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
John's Creek Walk
20 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,754
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
City Guide for Cumming, GA

What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cumming, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cumming renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

