3493 Hwy 154

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Talk about location... This 4 sided brick home w approx 3.5 wooded acres is located only minutes from I-85 and in the Northgate school district. This quality built home features new 2016 roof, laminate hardwood, tile and a large sunroom overlooking the wooded yard. This split bedroom open floor plan has lots of windows with a large family room that is angled around the fireplace. Kitchen features separate cooktop, wall oven and plenty to serving space for your family and guests. If you enjoy privacy but yet want to be located only minutes from all of the great shopping and I-85, this may be the perfect place for you to call home. Call us today to schedule your private showing. Note: Approx 445 feet of road frontage on Hwy 154.