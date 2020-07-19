235 Timberidge Dr

Amenities
Great location in the BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE COUNTY! PET FRIENDLY! 2700 SF 4BR/2.5BA home with a full finished basement. Large level front yard with a front porch that spans the width of the home greets your guests. Plenty of parking for everyone! Stainless steel stove, oven & dishwasher. All bedrooms are very spacious and the master suite is on the main level. The basement level is finished with one very large recreation room and a walk-in closet. The garage is very large with a workshop area and plenty of storage. Huge deck on the back of the home with equally large patio underneath. The backyard is fenced with a small creek on the backline of the property. Lots of space in a great neighborhood with easy quick access to I85, shopping, & great schools! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!