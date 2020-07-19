235 Timberidge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Great location in the BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE COUNTY! PET FRIENDLY! 2700 SF 4BR/2.5BA home with a full finished basement. Large level front yard with a front porch that spans the width of the home greets your guests. Plenty of parking for everyone! Stainless steel stove, oven & dishwasher. All bedrooms are very spacious and the master suite is on the main level. The basement level is finished with one very large recreation room and a walk-in closet. The garage is very large with a workshop area and plenty of storage. Huge deck on the back of the home with equally large patio underneath. The backyard is fenced with a small creek on the backline of the property. Lots of space in a great neighborhood with easy quick access to I85, shopping, & great schools! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!