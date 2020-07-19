All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

235 Timberidge Dr

235 Timberidge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Timberidge Drive, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Great location in the BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE COUNTY! PET FRIENDLY! 2700 SF 4BR/2.5BA home with a full finished basement. Large level front yard with a front porch that spans the width of the home greets your guests. Plenty of parking for everyone! Stainless steel stove, oven & dishwasher. All bedrooms are very spacious and the master suite is on the main level. The basement level is finished with one very large recreation room and a walk-in closet. The garage is very large with a workshop area and plenty of storage. Huge deck on the back of the home with equally large patio underneath. The backyard is fenced with a small creek on the backline of the property. Lots of space in a great neighborhood with easy quick access to I85, shopping, & great schools! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

